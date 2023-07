This morning, at Borivali National Park in Mumbai, early risers were treated to a breathtaking sight as they encountered a group of majestic deer during their walk#Gadar2Trailer #MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Mumbai #KargilVijayDiwas #IndianArmy Vedant Darshan I.N.D.I.A. #zadakhabar pic.twitter.com/wzHbmSvudU