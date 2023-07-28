Around the Web ‘How can you be India?’ ‘How can you be the voice of the nation?’ TV anchor, AAP spokesperson spar A face-off on live TV between Akshay Marathe, national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Arnab Goswami of Republic World. Scroll Staff An hour ago If Arnab Goswami can claim to speak for India, how can he tell India's Opposition parties not to use our country's name INDIA? pic.twitter.com/tsbfDvXFVn— Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) July 27, 2023 Akshay Marathe's question. #OnlyOneIndia | You say you represent India? You don't, you are a black stain on India: Karan Verma, Author & Political Analyst, to @DrRijuDutta_TMC & AAP's @AkshayMarathe #Modi #NarendraModi #2024Elections #RahulGandhi #Congress #INDIAalliance #Republic #Arnab #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/EV995srp3l— Republic (@republic) July 27, 2023 Arnab Goswami's reply (starting around 3 minutes 14 seconds). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. media AAP television