Around the Web Watch: Fire breaks out in basement of Gujarat hospital, patients evacuated Scenes from Rajasthan Hospital in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad. Scroll Staff An hour ago Major fire in basement of Rajasthan Hospital in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad.More than 29 firefighting vehicles - a brigade call - on spot to fight blaze but firefighters still unable to enter basement after 1.5 hours.Patients being evacuated to other hospitals.@ahmedabadmirror pic.twitter.com/K8sF3TpKYr— Brendan Dabhi (@BrendanMIRROR) July 30, 2023 Major fire broke out at #RajasthanHospital, #Ahmadabad. A fire broke out in 2nd basement of the hospital. The incident reported early in the morning. Over 100 patients shifted. Around 20-25 fire tenders on the spot.#HospitalFire #FireAccident #GujaratModel pic.twitter.com/0R8tIuzYuO— विवेक सिंह नेताजी (@INCVivekSingh) July 30, 2023 VIDEO | Efforts are underway to control the fire that broke out in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier today; multiple fire tenders are on the spot. pic.twitter.com/EmuNoH8VgX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023 Video : રાજસ્થાન હોસ્પિટલના બેઝમેન્ટમાં લાગી આગ, કેમેરામાં કેદ થયા Exclusive દ્રશ્યો #Ahmedabad #Fire #ZEE24kalak #breakingnews #Rajasthanhospital pic.twitter.com/5R9wvietbQ— Zee 24 Kalak (@Zee24Kalak) July 30, 2023 #WATCH | Fire Officer Jayesh Khadiya, says "Fire broke out at the second basement of Rajasthan Hospital. We got a call around 4:30 am. The reason for fire is yet to be ascertained. Some renovation work was underway in the basement. There is no casualty reported, patients have… pic.twitter.com/GrcrcKoFg3— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire hospital Gujarat