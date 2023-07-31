Viral Video Watch: World’s tallest tower of wooden toy blocks is made, and then toppled artistically A team led by domino artist Benjamin Crouzier created the tower that was over 27 metres tall. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Congratulations to Benjamin Crouzier and his team for making the tallest tower out of wooden toy blocks at 27.46 metres inside the Olympia London (UK) 🙌The toppling of the tower is super satisfying 🤤@kapla pic.twitter.com/iHUPsC3IxL— Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. record toy Guinness World Records