Caught on camera: Small plane turns turtle trying to land in the sea at a busy beach The pilot was rescued and the aircraft was pulled out of the water by the lifeguards at the Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago My brother took this in NH Hampton beach today. pic.twitter.com/jZO5mUnpNy— Tarynn (@Cle0patra2004) July 29, 2023 A small plane crashed into the water off Hampton Beach yesterday. Pilot ok. pic.twitter.com/1eHd6F2Ini— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 30, 2023 Play