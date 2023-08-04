Viral Video Watch: Endangered red pandas give birth to twins at Whipsnade Zoo in the UK The cubs were born to the red pandas Ruby and Nilo. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago ⭐ EXCITING NEWS ⭐Two endangered red pandas have been born at Whipsnade Zoo! https://t.co/CDF5ifB8B1Born as part of an important European breeding programme on Sunday 25 June, the tiny pair each weighed just 113g at birth - roughly the same weight as a banana. pic.twitter.com/xu2mtpZz1L— Whipsnade Zoo (@ZSLWhipsnadeZoo) August 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Panda UK Endangered animals