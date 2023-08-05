In July 2023, Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, crossed the border with India illegally to meet her Indian lover, Sachin Meena. They had met while playing the online game PUBG. Coinciding with their love affair, a video of a woman claiming to be Sachin Meena’s neighbour went viral on social media. In it, she criticised the couple strongly, using the term “lappu sa Sachin”.

Now, musician Yashraj Mukhate, best known for transforming viral content into music tracks, has turned the rant into a song (video above).