Meteor or space junk? Fireball spotted streaking across the night sky in Melbourne, Australia Experts have suggested the flashes were probably remnants of a Russian rocket. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Meteor or space junk streaked across Melbourne sky last night.#Melbourne #Australia pic.twitter.com/10Nx1GE2Vq— Melbourne (@Melbourne_vic1) August 8, 2023 A Meteor was seen traveling in the sky across Melbourne, Australia.#Australia #Melbourne #Breaking pic.twitter.com/JnrBBzJqLQ— News Detector (@LiveNewsPlace) August 7, 2023 @neiltyson just saw these bright rays of light in night sky today in Melbourne,Australia at 23:15 . Aren't these too bright for being meteor? What is it and will it fall somewhere and damage something?? @StarTalkRadio @neiltyson pic.twitter.com/pHzv9tKZKL— Shaktimaan (@Shakttiimann) August 7, 2023 A "shooting star" streaks through the night sky in Melbourne, Australia. pic.twitter.com/YZePHtNxqn— Akin💯 (@ics923) August 8, 2023