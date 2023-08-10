Viral Video ‘I’ve got an unexpected guest’: The moment a cat interrupted reporter and stole the show on live TV The curious cat jumped onto the bench on which senior BBC journalist Dave Guest was sitting. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Appears right on cue and on his mark: give this cat a job at @BBCBreakfast - he's a natural on live TV! pic.twitter.com/2NlmgwWidw— Luxmy Gopal (@luxmy_g) August 9, 2023 Welcome to Cloudy Alley.. I had to design the alley for all the residents. Including Mr Tortellini the tortoise but also Caesar the cat came to welcome @mrdaveguest #GardeningTwitter https://t.co/vBsLvpClOv— Cloud Gardener UK (@CloudGardenerUK) August 9, 2023 These plants are growing in your food waste! 🌻Your food and garden waste gets recycled into compost. This stunning Ginnel Garden was created by @CloudGardenerUK for the Tatton Flower show and has been relocated to Moss Side for the community to enjoy. #FoodWaste #Compost pic.twitter.com/W7aRZtbzkM— Recycle for Greater Manchester (@recycle4gm) July 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals media cats