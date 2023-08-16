There was near frenzy in the village of Belahi in Supaul district of Bihar after residents spotted a truck loaded with liquor stalled on the road. The inhabitants of the village, from elderly people to teenagers, ran away with cartons of alcohol bottles (video above) when the truck, which was illegally transporting liquor, broke down on the road.

Bihar is a state with alcohol prohibition laws, and the sale of alcohol is not permitted as a rule.

According to ETV Bharat, upon receiving information of 200 cartons of foreign liquor being transported, the police from Madhubani district pursued the vehicle, which then entered the Supaul district. The truck broke down after getting stuck in a roadside pit. The transporters of alcohol then abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving behind all the alcohol.

The local police rushed to the spot and seized the truck.