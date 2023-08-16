Around the Web Caught on camera: Houses in Shimla collapse as section of hill they stood on crumbles Rescue operations began after several buildings were destroyed in the Krishna Nagar area of Shimla after heavy rain. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago When we tamper with nature too much!Praying for safety #HimachalPradesh Several houses collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area in #Shimla after a landslide pic.twitter.com/e46Mrn3xR0— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 15, 2023 Different angle video of Massive Landslide reported from Krishnagar of Shimla with some houses collapsed with the slide#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/6f5sNCUT7b— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 15, 2023 Horrifying visuals of another landslide that look place at Krishna Nagar- Shimla today. The residents of these houses were evacuated earlier this morning by the administration fearing landslide. #HimachalFloods #landslides #shimlafloods #shimla pic.twitter.com/bJNNSn9hhp— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 15, 2023 #WATCH | Hill collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in HP's Shimla. Around five to seven houses collapsed. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/esWoGcjxlB— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023 VIDEO | Rescue operation underway after several houses collapsed in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pgD3xDtdul— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Himachal Pradesh landslide Shimla