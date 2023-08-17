Around the Web Watch: Leopard walks into cage set up by forest officials at Tirumala walkway in Andhra Pradesh This is the second leopard captured from the area in three days, after the death of a six-year-old from a leopard attack last week. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago So, here’s how the leopard went into the cage & trapped in the Seshachalam forest range along Alipiri walkway that leads to Tirumala temple early hours today morning #CCTVFootage #Tirumala #Tirupati #TTD https://t.co/31DwUmgaN8 pic.twitter.com/Hy25kc4Uc4— SNV Sudhir (@sudhirjourno) August 17, 2023 #BreakingNewsSecond #Leopard captured near #Tirumala in less than a week.The #leopard was trapped in a cage near the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. This is the 3rd Leopard to be caught from the same area in less than two months. #wildlife #HumanAnimalConflict pic.twitter.com/ho5UKwBVt1— Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) August 17, 2023 #WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A leopard was captured by forest officials near the Naamaala Gavi Forest area in Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/f2dwD6LgwF— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Leopard Andhra Pradesh