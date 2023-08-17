Around the Web Watch: Replica of Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple wheel on view at New York’s Times Square Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna unveiled the sandstone art piece that will be showcased until 22 August to mark India’s Independence Day. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Congratulate entrepreneur & celebrity chef @TheVikasKhanna on unveiling a replica of #KonarkTemple wheel at Times Square, New York on the occasion of India’s 77th #IndependenceDay. Thank Mr Khanna for showcasing #Odisha’s timeless sculpture before the world and appreciate the… pic.twitter.com/j4KxJlp8f4— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha Art New York US