Around the Web Watch: Air passengers have terrifying moments as sparks appear while landing at a California airport Passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight were forced to deplane on the taxiway as its landing gear sustained damage while landing at John Wayne Airport. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Flight AS1288 from Seattle had to stop on the taxiway and was attended by fighfighters to escort the passengers safely to the terminal. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/qKiUuKJIll— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 21, 2023 Incident Update: Last night, an Alaskan Airlines plane experienced an issue upon arrival. All passengers were safely off-boarded on the airfield using airstairs. No injuries were reported. #JohnWayneAirport— John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. plane US