Around the Web Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lands on the moon, scenes of joy and celebration unfold ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed near the moon’s south pole. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Children who came to #JawaharlalNehruPlanetarium in Bengaluru on Wednesday to watch the live screening of the landing of #Chandrayaan3 celebrate the historic feat 📹@Riya__RC #Chandrayaan3Landing #IndiaOnTheMoon #MoonLanding #ISROMissions pic.twitter.com/8DM45HMCfM— Salar News (@EnglishSalar) August 23, 2023 Team India witnessing the historical moment when Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the moon's surface.pic.twitter.com/Hf1wSwDnHf— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2023 #WATCH | "India is on the Moon": ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram makes safe and soft landing on the Moon pic.twitter.com/5xEKg0Lrlu— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 #WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 makes soft-landing on the moon pic.twitter.com/vf4CUPYrsE— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 #WATCH | ISRO Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru filled with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and celebrations as Chandrayaan-3 mission lands on the lunar surface pic.twitter.com/f9ygTMQbd4— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 हम चांद पर हैं ...वंदे मातरम ...#Chandrayaan3 #MoonLanding pic.twitter.com/H7LH2NvNBe— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 23, 2023 #WATCH | Gujarat: School children dance with joy in Surat as they witness the Chandrayaan-3 mission touchdown on the lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/HDe6g3m8no— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 #WATCH | Washington DC, US: Sweets being distributed at the Embassy of India as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the Moon pic.twitter.com/V0C3oxnZTL— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 The vigour and energy at #SAPLabsIndia as we celebrate the launch of #Chandrayaan3. A proud moment! 🇮🇳 India on the moon. Congratulations @isro. pic.twitter.com/BOiEScAzjP— SAP LABS INDIA (@saplabsindia) August 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chandrayaan-3 ISRO Moon Space