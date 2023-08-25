Around the Web Watch: Massive fire engulfs motorcycle showroom in Vijaywada, over 400 two-wheelers gutted Electric vehicles being charged at the TVS showroom in the Andhra Pradesh city may have been the cause. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago విజయవాడ స్టెల్లా కాలేజీ వద్ద టీవీఎస్ షోరూం లో అగ్ని ప్రమాదం...ఇంకా అదుపులోకి రాని మంటలు. తెల్లవారు జామునుంచి తగలబడుతున్న షోరూమ్. మంటలను అదుపులోకి తీసుకుని వచ్చిన ఫైర్ సిబ్బంది. పూర్తిగా దగ్దం అయినా టీవీఎస్ షో రూమ్. ఫైర్ ఏక్సిడెంట్ జరిగిన సమయంలో షోరూమ్ లో ఉన్న ఎలెక్ట్రిక్… pic.twitter.com/1Dmrc8ooCb— APవార్తలు.COM (@apvarthalu) August 24, 2023 Several two-wheelers were gutted, after a massive #fire that broke out in TVS showroom and godown, in KP Nagar area in #Vijayawada, fire fighters were doused the fire.Both Petrol and Electric vehicles were gutted in #Flames #FireAccident #ElectricVehicles #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/1qzrDSxjff— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 24, 2023 When we reached, the showroom was entirely engulfed in fire and smoke. We controlled the fire in one and a half hours. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Out of 1000, 400-500 vehicles were gutted in the fire: Sanakarao, District Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/eAEefq6Z3f— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire Andhra Pradesh