Over 100 musicians from G20 countries come together for an orchestral performance in Varanasi The artists played their traditional instruments. "Global Harmony in music: Sur vasudha"G20 Orchestra at Varanasi cultural summit.#G20 #G20india #G20india2023 #varanasi #uttarpradesh #G20Varanasi #CWG pic.twitter.com/DI8kc3WV8n— Nagar Nigam Varanasi (@nagarnigamvns) August 27, 2023 #SurVasudha, a musical marvel, performed in honour of the delegates of the #G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi - Hon'ble PM @narendramodi's constituency. The orchestra consisted of musicians from 29 G20 member and invitee countries, it celebrated the musical traditions… pic.twitter.com/8KHhqtf9Mz— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 27, 2023 Play Watch the full concert here