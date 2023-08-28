Around the Web Watch: Celebrations at Neeraj Chopra’s home as he wins gold at Athletics World Championship The 25-year-old won the gold in men's javelin throw in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m to become the first-ever Indian world champion in athletics. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH बुडापेस्ट में विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में भारत के लिए पहला स्वर्ण पदक जीतने के बाद हरियाणा के पानीपत में नीरज चोपड़ा के आवास पर जश्न शुरू हुआ। pic.twitter.com/j5onaiKjTF— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 27, 2023 #WATCH | Panipat, Haryana: Neeraj Chopra's father and family members celebrate after the athlete wins India's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/wFjX88tpxn— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Athletics World Championships Neeraj Chopra Haryana Althetics