When Athletics World Championships javelin gold-medal winner Neeraj Chopra’s mother was asked about her son beating an athlete from Pakistan (Arshad Nadeem) to the gold, she said, “Somebody or the other will win. The question of Pakistan or Haryana does not matter.”

Speaking to the media (video above), she said, “It is a matter of great happiness. Even if the person from Pakistan had won, it would have been a matter of joy. It is a great pleasure that Neeraj won.”