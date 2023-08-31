Around the Web Super Blue Moon 2023: From India to Spain, the biggest full moon of the year lights up night skies Astronomy enthusiasts were in for a treat on Wednesday night as a rare super blue moon rose for the last time until 2037. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | UP: Visuals of Super Blue Moon from Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/JrhviJO52h— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 30, 2023 #WATCH | Bihar: A super blue moon lights up the sky; visuals from Patna. pic.twitter.com/Fe9XDrg5g1— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023 The Full Blue Moon X Interstellar music! The Moon as captured using a telescope & a smartphone at home in Mumbai, India!#SuperBlueMoon #supermoon pic.twitter.com/qlgvp8cPWv— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) August 31, 2023 VIDEO | Visuals of Super Blue Moon from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.#supermoon #SUPERBLUEMOON2023 #BlueMoon pic.twitter.com/e4GzZj1mCv— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023 #WATCH | West Bengal: Visuals of Super Blue Moon from Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/NGj2hg1Y4R— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023 On the same day that #Idalia hit NW Florida at 9:36pm in Gainesville I captured the #SuperBlueMoon peeking through the clouds. As I see often, there can still be beauty even after the destruction from storms. Tonight it was the biggest moon of the year. pic.twitter.com/QhOFoUV2L1— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) August 31, 2023 Súper Luna azul en la frontera !!!@AztecaNoticias @adn40 @ahoramasoficial #supermoon #SuperLunaAzul #juarez pic.twitter.com/vW5DMFW00w— Reynaldo Lara (@reynaldolarar) August 31, 2023 🌕 Ay'ın Dünya'ya en yakın konumda, normalden daha parlak ve büyük olduğu 'Süper Ay' yurdun dört bir yanından gözlemlendi https://t.co/1tsq735q9B pic.twitter.com/5fpcUgQc6A— Anadolu Ajansı (@anadoluajansi) August 30, 2023 WATCH: Sky watchers gathered in Tokyo to witness a rare blue supermoon. The astronomical event is a combination of a supermoon and a ‘blue moon,’ and is occurring for the first time since 2009 pic.twitter.com/6ciVWyhBjw— Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) August 30, 2023 #Virales | El mundo maravillado con la super luna 🌚😍Impresionantes fotografías del📷 Leonardo Sens, desde el Cristo Redentor, 🇧🇷#1020AM pic.twitter.com/UK79GEaCjd— Radio Ñandutí (@nanduti) August 31, 2023 The 2023 Full Super Blue Moon rising over Stonehenge 😍🌝🌙✨ photo credit Stonehenge Dronescapes on FB 🙏 #supermoon #supermoon2023 #fullmoon #moon #bluemoon #sturgeonmoon #stonehenge pic.twitter.com/vGTElW9VhZ— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) August 31, 2023 A rare super blue moon rises over the iconic Liver Building in Liverpool, England. It has already been lighting up skies around the world, from Asia to the Middle East to southern Europe.#supermoon #BlueMoon #superbluemoon #moon pic.twitter.com/yGiobPEeSL— James Maloney (@YouFromLancs) August 30, 2023 A cloudy night as the Blue Supermoon rose in New York City, Wednesday evening #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #BlueMoon #supermoon #moon #fullmoon @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/tNkWv8j9FV— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) August 31, 2023 Feeling truly grateful for the wonderful display by the Super Full Blue Moon rising over Ely Cathedral this evening 🌕🙏🏻🥰Photos taken from about 8:15pm to 8:30pm, 30th of Aug 2023.#FullMoon #BlueMoon #SuperMoon #LovElyCathedral @StormHour @metoffice @MoonHourSocial pic.twitter.com/NkUBO4ZdNa— Veronica in the Fens 🧚🏼♀️ (@VeronicaJoPo) August 30, 2023 A Super Blue Moon rises over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, 30 August 2023. 📷️ EPA / EFE / Javier Belver#superbluemoon #supermoon #epaimages pic.twitter.com/CQLpE5Ysjn— EPA Images (@EPA_Images) August 30, 2023 Last 'Super Blue Moon' until 2037 rises tonight.Supermoons occur when the Moon passes through its perigee, or the point that takes it closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit. This makes it look bigger and brighterhttps://t.co/RrtmssSwfK pic.twitter.com/A3YICcVgMA— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 31, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. supermoon moon