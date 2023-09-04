Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🇮🇳Vikram soft-landed on 🌖, again!



Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment.



On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away.… pic.twitter.com/T63t3MVUvI