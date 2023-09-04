Around the Web ISRO video: Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander rises in the air and soft lands on the moon again ISRO successfully conducted the hop experiment by firing the engines on command, elevating the lander by about 40cm and landing safely.. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Chandrayaan-3 Mission:🇮🇳Vikram soft-landed on 🌖, again!Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment.On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away.… pic.twitter.com/T63t3MVUvI— ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission ISRO