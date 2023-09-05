Around the Web Watch: Man saved from raging river in daring operation after he slipped while taking a selfie Locals and SDRF personnel saved the man from being swept away by strong currents of the Mandakini in Rambada, Uttarakhand. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में मंदाकिनी नदी में गिरा यात्री स्थानीय लोगों ने किया यात्री का रेस्क्यू#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/vcq6G4WgV9— rajni singh (@imrajni_singh) September 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand river rescue