Around the Web Watch: Police officer D Dhana Laxmi steps in to clear waterlogged Hyderabad road by unclogging drain She sprang into action near the Toli Chowki flyover. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #HYDTPinfoSmt. D. Dhana Laxmi, ACP Tr South West Zone, cleared the water logging by removing the clog at drain water near Tolichowki flyover.@AddlCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/lXDLix6dMp— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad Rain Flood Waterlogging police