Around the Web ‘Let them talk’: Conductor asks audience to listen to climate activists after they interrupt concert Russian conductor Vladimir Jurowski said he would not resume until the audience had heard the activists who disrupted his concert in Switzerland. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Conductor Vladimir Jurowski tells his audience to let two climate protestors speak, as they must be heard. He says he will only play after they have spoken, and otherwise he will leave the stage. Powerful stuff. 👏 pic.twitter.com/zhbTf5ar3I— Brendan May (@bmay) September 9, 2023 🚨🎻BREAKING🎻🚨Selina e Anthony interrompono il concerto della @bay_staatsoper a @kklluzern. Secondo @CopernicusEU, giugno-luglio-agosto sono stati i più caldi degli ultimi 120.000 anni. Quindi, dall'inizio dell'umanità😳#Globalboiling #ActNow@RSInews @laregione @Ticinonline pic.twitter.com/UHaQxNeOnL— Renovate Switzerland (@Renovate_CH) September 8, 2023 🎶Selina, 28 ans: "La non-violence est une valeur fondamentale pour moi. J'ai formé + de 100 personnes à la résistance civile climatique tout en adhérant aux principes des droits humains. Aujourd'hui, j'agis aussi."#A22Network@Amnesty_Suisse @kklluzern @bay_staatsoper pic.twitter.com/jw2hSBDK0w— Renovate Switzerland (@Renovate_CH) September 8, 2023 🤝 Vladimir Jurowski to @kklluzern audience: "Stop! Let them talk! Please. And then we'll play our symphony. Otherwise I'm going to leave the stage now". Thank you for your support, Vladimir Jurowski!#ActNow #A22@RadioTeleSuisse @Blick_fr @24heuresch https://t.co/WHVreqpKXH— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) September 9, 2023 Hello. Your English subtitles are now ready. Thanks for your patience.⏯️🔴 Translate your own files & Youtube: https://t.co/vl9jRnDyZLGet notified when your subtitle are ready by following @TranslateMom pic.twitter.com/Ivzhrrzn20— TranslateMom (@TranslateMom) September 9, 2023 Video with translations We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate change protest music