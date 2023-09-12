Viral Video Watch: Flash mob dances to song from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ at traffic signal in Lima, Peru The ‘Jawan’ actor thanked his Peruvian fans and requsted them to follow rules and not cause inconvenience to others. Scroll Staff An hour ago OMGGGGGGGGGGGG THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNREAL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt do check this out 🤩🤩🤩🤩After watching #JawanFDFS @SRK_FC_Peru #SRKPERUCFC boys and girls promote #Jawan in Lima, Peru 🇵🇪 on ROAD by dancing 🕺🏻💃🏻 on #ZindaBanda @srkcuscocfc… pic.twitter.com/KBWZAsV9zI— ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) September 10, 2023 Wow… seems like an entertaining traffic signal!!! But please follow all the rules while u are at it. Don’t inconvenience anyone and be safe yourself. Thank u Peru this was cool!!! https://t.co/YlNpAaRKUg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan dance Peru