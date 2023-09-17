Around the Web Watch: Musicians mime performance (and sing) after police ban instruments at climate change protest People from all walks of life blocked a major highway in the Netherlands to protest against government subsidies for fossil fuel industry. Scroll Staff An hour ago Back at the A12. The police forbade us to bring the instruments on the highway, so we sang the parts and mimed.They can take our instruments, but they will not take our voice! 💚 @NLRebellion #DiesIrae #Klimaatrechtvaardigheid #StopFossieleSubsidies pic.twitter.com/YaNlh929AU— Michel van der Aa (@vanderaanet) September 16, 2023 Dies Irae - Day of JudgmentDe belastingkortingen op fossiele brandstof voor grootverbruikers zijn nog steeds niet opgeheven. Dus ik sta voor de derde keer op de A12, en duizenden met mij 💚@NLRebellion #Klimaatrechtvaardigheid #StopFossieleSubsidies pic.twitter.com/M1YqW6p5R4— Michel van der Aa (@vanderaanet) September 9, 2023 Their protest with musical instruments from earlier this month We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate change protest Netherlands