Viral Video Watch: Elon Musk takes Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on test drive of Tesla electric truck It happened while the Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the Tesla Motors plant in Fremont, California. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🇮🇱 Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu tested the Cybertruck with Tesla’s best test driver, Elon Musk.#tesla #cybertruck #testdrive #israel pic.twitter.com/WpAqgESwdf— Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) September 19, 2023 Elon Musk drives the Cybertruck! 💨 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/TtOw40fNRp— Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) September 18, 2023 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the @Tesla Motors plant in Fremont, California, together with Tesla CEO, entrepreneur @ElonMusk. pic.twitter.com/GPCx5tBSUm— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tesla truck israle Benjamin Netanyahu