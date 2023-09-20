Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Security guard steals money from donation box at a temple in Andhra Pradesh The theft took place at the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kasapuram in Anantapur district. Scroll Staff An hour ago A man stealing from a temple hundi recorded in the #CCTV camera.In the viral video, shows a man, identified as temple security guard, allegedly stealing money from the donation box of a temple, at Kasapuram in #Anantapur district, caught on cctv.#TempleTheft #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/PyBtX21GNs— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. crime Andhra Pradesh