Israeli envoy holds 'Iranian women deserve freedom' sign during Iranian president's UN speech Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, waved a poster with a photo of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked anti-hijab protests in Iran last year. Scroll Staff An hour ago New moral stain for the UN ‼️When President Raisi of Iran, the "Butcher of Tehran," began his speech, I waved a picture of Mahsa Amini, the innocent Iranian woman who was brutally murdered by the regime one year ago for not wearing a hijab "properly."Meanwhile, outside the UN… pic.twitter.com/ZVq80Zpt9N— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) September 19, 2023 JUST IN: Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan was detained Tuesday at U.N. Headquarters — as seen in U.S. exclusive video from NEWSMAX — after protesting the speech of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. https://t.co/v9k51VTCPT pic.twitter.com/lpNgLzO6N7— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 19, 2023