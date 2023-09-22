Viral Video Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo meets disabled fan who made his paintings with her feet The footballer also gave the Iranian painter Fatima a jersey during their meeting in Tehran, Iran. Scroll Staff An hour ago الرسامة الإيرانية فاطمة تزور مقر بعثة الفريق في طهران 🤩و تلتقي بقائد #النصر كريستيانو رونالدو 💛 pic.twitter.com/0HsoMIacGv— نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) September 19, 2023 The Iranian painter fatimah meets the Idol @Cristiano 💛 https://t.co/kJm7GOzP6K pic.twitter.com/uykUag3rdw— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Football