Eco India: What can we learn from floods in Himachal Pradesh? Experts believe unscientific development of roads, dams and infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh have led to severe damage during the July 2023 floods. Scroll Staff An hour ago Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Field Reporter: Aditya Pande | Script: Jessica Goel | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Director of Photography: Jagdish Jangid | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu Production | Assistant: Rebekah Awungshi | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu