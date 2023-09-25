Around the Web Watch: Crocodile rescued after straying into open plot of land following heavy rain Panic set in among residents after spotting the animal in the residential area of Padmakshigutta in Hanamkonda, Telangana. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Panic gripped in Padmakshigutta colony, in #Hanamkonda, on Friday, when a #Crocodile was spotted in a pool of water in an open plot after heavy rainfall.The forest official rescued the crocodile and shifted it to the forest area to release it into the lake.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/KTH9VhOCsB— Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) September 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Telangana animal rescue