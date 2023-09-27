Around the Web Watch: Touching farewell from constable in song and verse as IPS officer is transferred The constable changed the lyrics of a popular farewell song, ‘Suna Hai Angan,’ for Kanpur’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic who has been transferred. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago कानपुर की डीसीपी ट्रैफिक रवीना त्यागी का तबादला हो गया है. जनप्रिय और अपने अधीनस्थो से अनंत प्रेम की वजह से इनकी विदाई पर महिला सिपाही गीत गाते हुए भावुक हो गई. ऐसे अफसर कम ही मिलते है.#raveenatyagi #IPS #WomenInBlue #TeamIndia #HangzhouAsianGames #AsianGames #GoldMedal #INDvSL… pic.twitter.com/VNCO2qlko7— अभिषेक शांडिल्य (@abhishandilya93) September 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh police