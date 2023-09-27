Around the Web ‘I like to study’: 92-year-old woman attends classes with children at a school in Uttar Pradesh Salima Khan from Bulandshahr can now write her name, count up to 100, and even manage her finances. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | UP: A 92-year-old woman attends primary school in Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/4Fuuf1LJAo— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2023 #WATCH | "...I told her if she came and studied in the school, I would arrange her pension, she got inspired by this...now she can count up to 100, can write her own name..." says Dr Pratibha Sharma, Headmaster of primary school Chawli pic.twitter.com/r1KsEdJKd7— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh school