Around the Web Watch: New York streets, homes and metro stations heavily flooded after rain Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency and urged New Yorkers to stay home. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago BROOKLYN IS FLOODING, MANHATTAN IS FLOODING, THE SUBWAY IS FLOODING & CARROLL ST IS FLOODING ! #NYC #BROOKLYN #QUEENS #FLOODING #FLOOD #nycflooding pic.twitter.com/2nD1JnrFr5— Wolf of New York (@WolfofNewYork) September 29, 2023 Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport in New York City has been shut down due to severe flooding.#flashflood #flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #downpour #streetflooding #brooklynflooding pic.twitter.com/Guih8kqsbu— Aldrich (@observer888888) September 29, 2023 Dont enter the subways in New York!! Some are dangerous! 🤯🤯 #flashflood #flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #downpour #streetflooding #sel #abd #usa #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Q1Orl8JZeJ— Musa Kayrak (@musakayrak) September 29, 2023 went to get coffee an hour ago, v wet but sidewalk was perfectly walkable. 20 min ago…NOT so much. BK drains are simply overwhelmed with the rate of rain that’s been falling. #brooklyn #nyc #flooding pic.twitter.com/ZnVdT1m1P0— youngpatrice (@theyoungpatrice) September 29, 2023 Subways in New York#flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #streetflooding #sel #abd #usa #BREAKING #williamsburg #NewJersey #manhattan #queens #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/F8aXSkr4oR— Musa Kayrak (@musakayrak) September 29, 2023 INSANE: This video was taken inside an @MTA bus on 18th Avenue and 60 Street in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/h3dpsOy2hG— NYScanner (@nyscanner) September 29, 2023 Today it is New York City’s turn to flood. When will it be your turn? Or will you roast to death in a heatwave? Or simply starve as prices for essentials skyrocket? It is time to throw #necrocapitalism in the dumpster. Welcome to our #ClimateCatastrophe pic.twitter.com/dldr7Bnf60— George Tsakraklides (@99blackbaloons) September 29, 2023 New York City emergency officials have issued a travel advisory as heavy rain and flooding hits https://t.co/E30q97yK2O pic.twitter.com/xw1EgGvXmM— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 29, 2023 Have you ever imagined that you would see Central Park like this？#flashflood #flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #downpour #streetflooding #brooklynflooding pic.twitter.com/aIlr478lNp— Aldrich (@observer888888) September 29, 2023 Ducks swimming on the road New Rochelle, NY #flashflood #flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #downpour #streetflooding #brooklynflooding pic.twitter.com/PyiCG4SyXu— RestoringOurCulture (@MigrantsOut) September 30, 2023 Video shows construction worker working in Flooded New York City after intense rain #flashflood #flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #downpour #streetflooding #brooklynflooding pic.twitter.com/9U5NYYIOjT— Aldrich (@observer888888) September 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York Flood Rain US