Around the Web Watch: Man dances inside Mumbai local train, railways ask commuters not to ‘perform such activities’ The passengers seemed to enjoy the performance. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Entertainment : Travel Inside a #MumbaiLocal train never ceases to spring a Surprise.Now a #SalmanKhan look alike showcasing his dancing skills inside a Harbor line local train.#Mumbai #Localtrain #lifeline #salmankhanfan #Bollywood #Fanmoment pic.twitter.com/xPLx1cPt3z— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) September 30, 2023 Passengers are requested not to perform such activities in trains. It causes disturbance to co-passengers and such activities/stunts not permitted in train travel. @RPFCR @RPFCRBB pl look into.— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai train