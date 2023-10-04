Viral Video Watch: Meet Conan, one of the stray cats who have joined the security team at a commercial complex Dressed in a black-and-yellow security vest, Conan greets and inspects visitors to the Worldwide Corporate Center in Manila, The Philippines. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Despite lacking the security skills of dogs and their tendency to sleep on shifts, the cuteness and company of stray cats have endeared them to bored security guards working 12-hour shifts in Manila. pic.twitter.com/2BwOpvui6k— AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals cats