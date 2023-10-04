Around the Web Watch: Lund University students, teachers celebrate Anne L’Huillier winning the Physics Nobel Prize Anne L’Huillier was teaching students at the Swedish university when she received the news. Scroll Staff An hour ago A round of applause!Students and colleagues at @lunduniversity came together to recognise newly named physics laureate Anne L’Huillier.Drop a 👏 in the comments to congratulate our new Nobel Prize laureate.Video credit: Nina Ransmyr, Lund University pic.twitter.com/ZMhY9HzLfj— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2023 Dedicated teacher alert!Not even the 2023 #NobelPrize in Physics could tear Anne L'Huillier from her students.Our new physics laureate was busy teaching a class. During a scheduled break, she heard the news.After the phone call, L'Huillier went right back to her students. pic.twitter.com/bAeMzmeTlP— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2023 Also Read: Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to three scientists for work on electrons We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nobel Prize Physics