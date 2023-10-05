Around the Web Watch: 104-year-old US woman achieves skydiving feat with 13,500-foot tandem jump Dorothy Hoffner from Chicago just proved that it’s never too late to do what you love. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago 🌎🏆WORLD RECORD🏆🌎 — Dorothy Hoffner became the oldest skydiver ever today."Age is just a number," the 104-year-old said after she jumped at Skydive Chicago Airport. Here’s her epic jump and free fall in slow-mo: pic.twitter.com/194NdxGzSU— Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) October 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Skydiving Adventure sports US