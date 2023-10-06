Around the Web Watch: Chennai theatre left with many broken chairs due to huge turnout for ‘Leo’ trailer screening The trailer for actor Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Leo’ was unveiled on October 5 with a special screening at Rohini Silverscreens theatre in Chennai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Pathetic Behaviour #RohiniSambavam#RohiniCinemas #Rohini#Leo #LeoTrailerDay#LeoTrailer#ThalapathyVijay𓃵#LokeshKanagarajpic.twitter.com/obvjTZbYFg— Trend Box (@TrendBox_) October 5, 2023 Fans of @actorvijay are extremely dangerous and unpredictable!If they can do this to a cinema theatre within the duration of a trailer screening, they could probably do anything! Scary that we have few lakhs of them in our city #chennai and state #TamilNadu #LeoTrailerDay pic.twitter.com/sW8DuZ0CWs— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 6, 2023 🚨 On the release of the Leo Trailer, Thalapathy Vijay fans has damaged seats at Rohini Theatre in Chennai pic.twitter.com/RbL2jPIdf4— Star Updates (@StaarUpdates) October 5, 2023 This is how fans spoil the name of #ThalapathyVijay. #Rohini theatre arranged trailer screening for #Leo and they destroyed whole theater set up😬🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/YEBgEMXeuz— saran raja (@saranrajai) October 6, 2023 Trailer Celebration at Rohini Theatre 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Thalapathy @actorvijay 🔥💥🔥🤩#Leo #LeoTrailer#LeoTrailerFromToday #LeoFromOctober19 #ThalapathyVijay𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ncq2vwd93W— ʟᴇᴏツ🇦 🇷 🇺 🇳 (@LeoArun_Vj) October 5, 2023 Also watch: Trailer of ‘Leo’, starring Vijay and Trisha, is out We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai Tamil Nadu Vijay Film and TV