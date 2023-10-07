Around the Web Watch: Protesters demonstrate outside ‘New York Times’ head office in the US in support of NewsClick The NYT had published an article alleging NewsClick had received funds from China. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago A protest in front of the New York Times office defending News Click and denouncing their fake news that was weaponized against Indian journalists.This is powerful. Do watch. pic.twitter.com/X1oSd34s7J— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Protest New York Times US Press freedom newsclick