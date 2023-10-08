Eco India Eco India: Why are Haryana's pond ecosystems rapidly dying? Reports suggest nearly half of Haryana's villages are water stressed because of groundwater depletion. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script and Field Producer: Juhi Chaudhary | Voiceover: Chandy Thomas | Video Editor: Richard Kujur | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Siddharth Subramanian | Production Assistant: Rebekah Awungshi | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india Haryana ponds