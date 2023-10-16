Around the Web Watch: Robert Irwin celebrates as zoo successfully bred turtles discovered by his father Steve Irwin ‘This is the very first Elseya irwini or Irwin’s turtle ever hatched for any zoological facility anywhere in the world,’ said the late wildlife expert’s son. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Wow. This was a special moment. I think Dad would be pretty proud that we’ve become the first to successfully breed the turtle that he discovered. A rare, and unique species under threat in the wild has just been given a second chance. pic.twitter.com/w2K7FjKYUA— Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) October 14, 2023 Historic moment for Australia Zoo. For the first time, we’ve welcomed the rare ‘Irwin’s Turtle’ - a species discovered by Dad! pic.twitter.com/HsYtb91Qq0— Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) June 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia Zoo animals conservation