Viral Video Watch: 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji attend special 25th anniversary show Director Karan Johar also surprised fans at the special screening held at PVR INOX in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Graditude, love and care: King Sized, straight from the King! ✨❤️SRK expresses his gratitude to the team of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with his own charm😍@iamsrk#25YearsOfKKHH #ShahRukhKhan #RaniMukerji #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/VOpUPVd8fd— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 15, 2023 25 years of "kuch kuch hota hai "… Sharukh khan has become living legend … I am feeling so awesome and proud for this lovely journey of him as I am also part of it. YOU ARE ICONIC.it's always overwhelming to see you in person. Some days are just marked in your life diary, I… pic.twitter.com/MyqHyJoB69— AARTII NAAGPAL (@aartiinaagpal) October 15, 2023 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 💗Reunion of Rahul and Tina 💗💗#ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #SRK#Jawan #Pathaan #Dunki #KKHT pic.twitter.com/22Xr8j9QdG— 𝑵𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂 (@Lilith_blair31) October 15, 2023 karan bowing down to SRK and saying he is the biggest movie star in the world and after Jawan he is no longer the king but EMPEROR 👑#25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai pic.twitter.com/R5j1gFYWmc— ح (@hmmbly) October 15, 2023 The most humble superstar enters the stage at celebrations of 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai🤩😍❤️🔥@iamsrk @DharmaMovies #KKHH#KuchKuchHotaHai #25YearsOfKKHH #ShahRukhKhan #RaniMukerjee #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/nk7YeSJU0f— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 15, 2023