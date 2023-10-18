Around the Web Caught on camera: Massive fire erupts in pub on the fourth floor of a building in Bengaluru Plumes of smoke from the fire in the building in Koramangala created panic. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The 4th floor of a building in Koramangala #Bengaluru that housed a small café is on fire pic.twitter.com/zi3mTssddC— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) October 18, 2023 Reportedly Mudpipe Cafe (Hukkah bar), burnt down due to fire. Seems it's because of cylinder blast.This is near nexus mall (forum Mall)#Koramangala #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/zxBQZuORZh— Masala Dose - ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ (@DosaSpeaks) October 18, 2023 A recent fire incident at a popular pub on Tavarekere Main Road in #Bengaluru, located just opposite the bustling Forum Mall, was ignited by a gas cylinder. #Bengaluru #bengalurufire pic.twitter.com/TBMKqxMFCr— Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) October 18, 2023 Four fire extinguishers were rushed to the spot #BengaluruFire #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/tCJ0AvQ3VV— Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) October 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire Bengaluru