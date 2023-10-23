Around the Web Watch: Students in this J&K school study under an umbrella because there is no building Students of a government primary school in Turga village currently study beneath a garden umbrella. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Udhampur, J&K: "This school was established in 1999 and the condition of this school is just the same. There was no building when it was established and now after years, this school is running under the open sky as no building has been constructed. We even tried to reach… pic.twitter.com/PYexhfTzSN— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023 #WATCH | Udhampur, J&K: "There is no building of this school. Students have to face sunlight and rain, still they come here and study under a tent," says Jeet Singh a former student of the primary school pic.twitter.com/fetmgjdBIc— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jammu and Kashmir School Education