Around the Web Watch: Afghan cricketers celebrate win over Pakistan by dancing to 'Lungi Dance' in team bus

Afghanistan secured its second ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 victory, defeating Pakistan by eight wickets.

Scroll Staff
Oct 24, 2023 · 11:23 am

Pakistan can't recover from this loss !Victory celebrations of Afghanistan is a stamp of it.#Afghanistan #AFGvPAK #Pakistan #PAKvAFG #PAKvsAFG #AFGvsPAK #CWC2023 #Chennai #Chepauk #Upset #PKMKBForever #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/vXMCbtHPCL— Shailesh Singh🇮🇳 (@shailesh09ec) October 23, 2023

Afghanistan team dancing on lungi dance song in bus on their way to the hotel. pic.twitter.com/wVLxZmPbeC— Sammy 𝕏 (@sammyX39) October 23, 2023

Team Afghanistan's celebration after magnificent win over Pakistan #AFGvPAK #PAKvsAFG pic.twitter.com/KrrSXAt8nu— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) October 23, 2023