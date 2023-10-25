Around the Web Caught on camera: Spooky sight of a section of forest floor undulating in Scotland Spotted in Mugdock, Stirlingshire while Storm Babet was raging in the area. Scroll Staff Oct 25, 2023 · 01:44 pm Halloween may have arrived a bit early! This seems straight out of a spooky movie. @dsnugentmalone found the forest floor heaving to and fro today morning in Mugdock, Stirlingshire. The forest is alive!#StormBabet #Scotland #Mugdock #Stirlingshire #Babet #storm #weather… pic.twitter.com/Ar7bsYRlWH— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) October 20, 2023 The earth was breathing deeply this morning #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/HhSvI2AaJt— Dan S. MacAbre-St. Saens (@dsnugentmalone) October 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Forest Wind Storm Scotland