Viral Video Watch: Rahul Dravid leads the Indian cricket team’s support staff on a trek in Dharamshala The team went on a trek to Triund. Scroll Staff Oct 25, 2023 · 05:52 pm A day off for the squad is a day well spent in the hills for the support staff 🏔️Dharamsala done ✅💙 Taking some positive vibes to Lucknow next #TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/g0drFKacT4— BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sports Cricket Himachal Pradesh Rahul Dravid