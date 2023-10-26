Viral Video Watch: South Korean singer-actor Kim Woojin dances the hooksteps of the hit song ‘Chaleya’ Woojin was performing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi as part of the Road to Cherry Blossom Festival. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 11:09 am South Korean Actor & Singer Kim Woojin performing on #Chaleya at his India Visit for Cherry Blossom festival in Delhi 🔥❤️Biggest Chartbuster Song Of The Year 🔥#KIMWOOJIN #Jawan #JawanCreatesHistory pic.twitter.com/gL6ishqMpj— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) October 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. K-pop Dance Bollywood